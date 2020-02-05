LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Commissioners is set to discuss further planning for the new Laurel Hill Community Center during its 2020 budget retreat.

“How we proceed is probably going to be a lengthy conversation,” County Manager Kevin Patterson said Monday. “I would recommend or suggest that, at the budget retreat, we set up some time to have conversations and come up with some visions on how we would like to proceed.”

The demolition on the old Laurel Hill Community Center began in January and the county commissioners plan to replace it with a new facility. That, the county hopes, will aid the community and facilitate programs that were previously in place and possibly help them develop new ones.

There is no definite timeframe on the finalization of the new facilities, but Laurel Hill residents expressed their hope for it to be as soon as possible during a special meeting held in early January.

The construction of the new Snead’s Grove Convenience Center was also discussed at Monday’s meeting. The new site will be built adjacent to the old site, which was damaged due to flood waters during Hurricane Florence.

Gibson Town Commissioner Adam Liles approached the board to request its help in building a community center for their residents.

“I’m just here to kindly ask if we can set a time to meet and discuss maybe y’all helping the town of Gibson to put something for the residents to enjoy and help those in the streets,” said Liles. “Maybe give us a community center or something.”

The Scotland County Board of Commissioners meet the first Monday of every month at 7 p.m. at the Scotland County Emergency Center located at 1403 West Boulevard — but the March meeting will be held on March 9 due to scheduling conflicts.

