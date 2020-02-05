Council approves city to move forward with fire station

Nichols Nichols

LAURINBURG — The North Fire Station will begin the process of being moved to a new location after a vote Tuesday night.

The Laurinburg City Council met for the annual retreat with a long list of hot-tickets items — including the North Fire Station.

At the January meeting, City Manager Charles Nichols shared that a piece of land that was being looked into for the potential 10-bay facility. The new location is a piece of property owned by the Scotland County Economic Development Cooperation on Aberdeen Highway, which will bring the station closer to the 401 Bypass.

“We reached out to Electricities, who help us and Mark Ward a lot with putting potential buildings on sites,” Nichols said. “They have an architectural firm that does this basically free of charge for members. So we requested them to map out and make sure the property we were looking at on the north side of town would actually work.”

The preliminary drawing shows a large area that will allow for the industrial growth in that area with several more buildings able to fit on the EDC property. The idea was brought to the EDC board for the potential of giving the parcel for the station to the city, but leaving the rest of it for the EDC to market and grow.

“The consensus was that there would be enough infrastructure improvements by putting the fire station there they would give the property three acres of land that was needed to the city,” Nichols said. “It helps Mark Ward to have a 24/7 manned facility in a potential area.”

The location will increase the fire stations reach into more of the rural end of the area as well which would help fire insurance for those outside the city of Laurinburg. The funds to help fund the fire station will come mainly from grant money. Over the past few months, the city has received two grants from GoldenLEAF over the past few months, including a $250,000 grant for either fixing the current building or toward the relocation, and a $1 million grant for relocation. The city has also been approved for $111,000 through FEMA as well.

“I’d like to say this is the location because it’s what we need,” said Councilmember Don Rainer. “Now we just have to figure out how we get it to work.”

The council made the unanimous decision to have Nichols begin moving forward with the property for the project.

