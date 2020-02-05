READY TO RAISE

JJ Melton | The Laurinburg Exchange

Over the next days, Scotland County Emergency Management will be overseeing the raising of its new radio tower in Laurinburg to replace the old radio tower. The new tower will stand 399 feet and will provide communications for all emergency services like fire and EMS throughout the city and county — as well as several other public service departments such as DSS. Once erected, they will still need to install antennas, move the radios to a new building and remove the old tower.