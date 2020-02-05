Chamber to host forum at the courthouse on Tuesday

LAURINBURG — One Stop Early Voting for the March 3 primary election will begin on Feb. 13 and run through Feb. 29, and the Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce will give candidates the opportunity to state their platforms during a community forum.

On Tuesday, beginning at 6 p.m. in the Main Courtroom at the Scotland County Courthouse, county residents will be able to hear those platforms and question candidates on pressing issues at the Chamber’s annual Candidates Forum.

The Chamber of Commerce has extended an invitation to candidates running for the 9th Congressional District and Scotland County Commissioner. Each candidate who registers for the Forum will have an opportunity to speak to the public and make a plea for why they would be the best candidate for the position.

“This Forum gives residents the opportunity to ask questions and meet in person the individuals who want to represent their interests in local government,” said Chris English, executive director of the Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce. “This will help to put a face with the names on the ballot and give voters an idea of who aligns most with their own beliefs.”

For this year’s Forum, Larry Schulz, professor of political science with St. Andrews University, will serve as the moderator. As the moderator, he will call on candidates by office to make a two minute opening statement.

After all candidates have spoken, members of the local media will be making inquiries of the candidates. After their questions have been addressed, the moderator will solicit questions from the audience. Personal questions or expression of personal opinion will not be allowed from audience members.

Candidates will have two minutes to respond per question. This will continue until there are no more questions or the moderator closes the session due to time restraints. Each audience member will only be allowed to ask one question during each office presentation.

For information, call the Chamber office at 910-276-7420.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Chamber2.jpg

Candidates invited to present platforms