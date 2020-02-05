‘Night to Shine’ set for Friday

LAURINBURG — The local, second annual Night to Shine is a prom-like event for people with special needs, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation and First Baptist Church of Laurinburg.

The Night to Shine team announced this week there are now 110 registered guests and 258 registered volunteers for the Friday night event.

But while registrations are now closed, it is not too late to donate money. Checks should be written to First Baptist Church, with Night to Shine in memo line. Mailing address is P.O. Box 883, Laurinburg, NC, 28353.

According to Anne Todd, The Helping Hand store at 130 Biggs St. is offering free prom shopping for male and female guests of Night to Shine. Any outfits donated to First Baptist are now also at Helping Hand, waiting to be selected. Hours to shop before the big night are Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The local team wishes to thank other community resource vendors and agencies who are donating or discounting goods or services — food, drinks, photography, videography, entertainment, limo rides, audio-visual tasks and many others.

“It truly ‘takes a village’ and this community knows how to work together for the good of all people,” Todd said.

Local donations still being sought