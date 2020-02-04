Rockingham man leads police on chase

LAURINBURG — Police here were lead on a car chase Monday evening after being called to the Holly Square shopping area.

According to Laurinburg Assistant Police Chief Terry Chavis, officers were called on the report of a reckless driver in a 2006 Dodge Durango who didn’t have his lights on and had blue lights showing from under the vehicle.

When the driver saw police he fled onto South Main Street, then U.S. 74 and then Interstate 95 in Robeson County. Officers continued to give chase with the North Carolina Highway Patrol and used spike strips twice in an attempt to halt the vehicle in the northbound lane of I-95.

Eventually the vehicle came to rest in the middle of the road after about a 90-minute chase.

The driver was identified as James Brown Lynwood Jr., 29, of Rockingham. He was charged with felony flee to allude arrest, operating blue lights on vehicle, not using headlights, careless and reckless driving, rear tail lamp violation, failure to maintain lane, resist, delay and obstruct, exceeding posted speed and driving while license was revoked.

Lynwood was taken to a hospital in Lumberton. No further details were available.

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]