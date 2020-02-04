Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Cleveland Street reported to the police department on Friday that a 12-gauge shotgun and samurai sword totaling $1,400 were taken from the residence.

LAURINBURG — Gwen’s Creative Sewing of West Bizzell Street reported to the police department on Saturday that unknown persons had kicked in the door, but all that was missing was a woman’s jacket.

LAURINBURG —A resident of Ashley Drive reported to the police department on Monday that someone had stolen $500 in change, a TV, XBox One, two Xbox controllers and a five-gallon jug totaling $1,135. There is a person of interest.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — The Kangaroo on South Main Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that a white male wearing a black hat and hoodie came into the store and stole three 12-packs of Bud Light valued at $29.97.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Prince Street reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons had caused $500 damage to their front windshield of a 2001 Honda Civic.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Tara Drive reported to the police department on on Monday that someone had caused $400 damaged the rear side of the building

Shooting

LAURINBURG — Police responded to Cooper Street on Sunday after a report of shots fired. A building along with three vehicles were shot at. Police are still investigating.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A resident of Plaza Road reported to the police department on Saturday that someone had used her information to open different accounts.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Deerfield Circle reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons had used his name, address and social security number to open an American Express account online.

Assault

LAURINBURG — Police have two juvenile petitions on two Scotland High School students after a fight broke out Friday as the students were being dismissed. A 16-year-old is likely to see assault on a school employee, disorderly conduct and simple assault charges while a 14-year-old is likely to see simple assault charges.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Alexander Bullard, 21, of Macintosh Road was arrested Friday for failure to appear. He was given a $100 bond.

LAURINBURG — Damien Lewis, 37, of Kelly Drive was arrested Sunday for assault on a female and resist, delay and obstruct. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — James Allen Locklear, 30, of Maxton was arrested Sunday for arson and assault by pointing a gun warrants. He was given a $20,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Christopher Chavis, 22, of McKay Street was arrested Monday for possession of a stolen firearm. He was given a $10,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Isaiah Fields, 21, of Millstone Drive Monday for misdemeanor larceny. He was given a $1,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Jerry Bass, 50, of Tennessee was arrested Tuesday for simple assault and communicating threats. He was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Demertic Gray, 45, of Ashley Drive was arrested Tuesday for failure to appear for two larceny charges and trespassing out of Robeson County. He was given a $1,000 bond.