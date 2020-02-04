Hughes opens Edward Jones Office

Hughes Hughes

LAURINBURG — Becca Hughes has been working with Edward Jones since 2017 and has now moved into her own office on South Main Street.

From saving for retirement, saving for college to insurance needs and more, Hughes is working to bring her clients whatever financial services are needed. Before coming to Edward Jones, Hughes had worked at State Farm for nine years and is thankful for the Edward Jones business model that has helped move her to where she is today.

The Edward Jones business model Hughes followed put her in an office with another financial advisor for a few years before moving out on her own. Hughes recently moved into a new office at 600 S. Main St., Suite C, in Laurinburg after working in the office with mentor Dick Bobbitt.

“It was an outstanding experience to work out of Dick Bobbitt’s office, because he has been a financial advisor for a very long time,” Hughes said. “He was a great mentor, a great teacher and a great coach. So I really appreciate the Edward Jones model for letting me learn with a veteran for a few years.”

Hughes explained she came to Edward Jones because of the great advice her mother was given and her experience with a financial advisor over her working life.

“She was able to retire comfortably,” Hughes said. “She got sick and was taken care of well in the hospital with no lingering bills, then had life insurance to create a legacy. Whoever helped my mother did an amazing job and that’s exactly what I want to do, I want to help people plan for their futures and take care of themselves financially and the people they love.”

The location of the office, which is directly across from First Bank on South Main Street, was chosen because of the parking — and the office is becoming a comfortable place for clients, according to Hughes.

“The bottom line for me is I’m going to put the client’s best interest first,” Hughes said. “That is one of the things I love most about Edward Jones is that’s the most important thing to Edward Jones as well. That’s why I enjoy working with this company so much.”

To make an appointment with Hughes, contact her at 910-361-2567.

