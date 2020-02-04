Scotland County Board of Commisioners table sanctuary request

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Commissioners are set to hear residents’ opinions on becoming a Gun Rights Sanctuary after Sheriff Ralph Kersey addressed them at their monthly meeting Monday.

The board was not in unanimous agreement with moving forward with a resolution — however, it was decided that the residents in the county deserved a chance to be heard.

“I believe we need some laws to control guns in this country,” said Commissioner Betty Blue Gholston. “I am adamant about this, we really need some control.”

About 60 residents were in attendance Monday in support of Kersey’s request for a resolution.

“The law-abiding citizens sitting here are not the ones pulling the triggers,” said Kersey. ” There are at least 36,000 people in this county and, as of today at the Sheriff’s Office, there are over 25,000 with concealed weapon permits, so I think my back is covered.”

Sounds of agreement were audible throughout the audience as Kersey continued.

“Guns do not kill people, it’s the people behind the guns that do,” said Kersey. “No matter what decision is made, as for me, I will not be taking any guns from law-abiding citizens in this county, even if that means my own incarceration.”

Gholston was vocal in her opinion of gun regulations, while others sided with the sheriff.

“There are too many guns in our world today,” said Gholston. “I’m just against it, I’m sorry, but I’m against it.”

The discussion Monday night stems from other counties in North Carolina, as well as in other states, already claiming to be Second Amendment Sanctuaries after lawmakers have suggested the possibility of banning certain types of firearms.

“There are at least 13 to 16 other counties in North Carolina that are already Gun Rights Sanctuaries,” Kersey told the board.

There was also discussion on the legal aspect of the resolution.

“If we were to pass this resolution and the state of North Carolina or the legislators in Washington made laws different, by the oath we have taken would we be bound to uphold that new amendment?” Commissioner Carol McCall asked.

Commissioners decided to discuss the resolution further in the next meeting on March 9, which would also give time for County Attorney Edward H. Johnston Jr to read over the resolution in more detail.

“I have no problem with this resolution, because I would be a hypocrite — I own a couple guns,” said Commissioner John Alford, “and that’s the way it is for most of us in here.

“I would like the general public in Scotland County to know we (will table this), but I am in no way opposed to it,” added Alford. “I would like for it to be on the agenda so those that may be opposed to it can have an opportunity to come.”

The Scotland County Board of Commissioners meets every first Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Scotland County Emergency Operation Center, located at 1403 West Boulevard. However, March’s meeting will be moved to March 9 due to scheduling conflicts.

JJ Melton can be reached at 1-910-506-3169 or [email protected]

