High school giving students real-life work experiences

LAURINBURG —Scotland County Schools is continuing to provide real-world work to students while at Scotland High School.

The school district offers more than 30 courses within 16 different career pathways, and last year students received more than 1,700 credentials.

In the program manufacturing, health science, and culinary arenas being the most popular among students. Other licenses and credentials the school offers are ServSafe Manager, AutoCAD, NCCER credentials in construction, plumbing, and electrical trades, and Adobe Photoshop, InDesign, and Premier Pro.

“One of the challenges that we face here in Scotland County is not that there aren’t any jobs, it’s that we don’t have enough skilled laborers to fill the openings,” said Meredith Bounds, public information officer for Scotland County Schools. “Many jobs that are open that needed to be filled by qualified and certified employees are in the manufacturing field.

“This is just one example of how our district, and specifically our Career and Technical Education curriculum, ensure that when our students leave our campus to go into the workforce, they are prepared and have the education and highly sought after skills that are so sought after,” she added.

The school district also works in partnership with Richmond Community College to help students not only prepare for jobs with credentials, but also earn college credit. The school has a goal for students to be either enlisted, enrolled or employed when they walk the stage at graduation.

“We still will often hear that we need to ‘bring back vocational classes,’” Bounds said. “This is just another reminder that they never left, but they have evolved to better reflect the jobs and workforce opportunities that are available to our students now and in the future.”

