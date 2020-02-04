Appointed by the governor

Courtesy photo

John Easterling, left, was appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper to serve as a member of the N.C. State Youth Advisory Council. A brief swearing-in ceremony was held Monday afternoon in the Main Courtroom of the Scotland County Courthouse by Clerk of Court Phil McRae. Easterling is a Scotland County native and recent graduate of UNC-Greensboro. The State Youth Council was created by the Legislature in 1975. Among its duties are to consider problems affecting youth; recommending solutions and approaches to state and local government and officials; and, promoting statewide activities for the benefit of youth. Easterling’s term will expire on June 30, 2021.