Scotland County to be a Gun Rights Sanctuary?

LAURINBURG — Scotland County residents took to Facebook over the weekend to express their opinions on becoming a Gun Rights Sanctuary.

The discussion comes after residents learned of other surrounding counties pushing to join the ranks advocating for gun rights.

Becoming a Gun Right Sanctuary would simply set the precedence that the county would not support the confiscation of any guns by the government the belong to residents.

“It’s time to take action,” commented Hannah Thrush under an article on Facebook published by The Laurinburg Exchange.

Sanctuaries have been popping up in several states around the nation. North Carolina has several counties already established and many more are in the process of presenting their desire to become one.

“If we make it harder for bad guys to get guns, then it would be harder for good people as well,” commented Charlie Giddens.

Many of Scotland County residents are in favor of Scotland County becoming a Gun Rights Sanctuary, but there are some who are in opposition and feel it is unnecessary.

“Only a non-responsible hates gun regulation. Why don’t you read the 2nd Amendment before you scream about gun control,” said Ginger Oxendine.

The debate stems from current gun regulations and the possibility of new stricter ones that would possibly include gun confiscations.

Currently it is federal law that a background check be performed on anyone purchasing a fire arm to insure there are no restrictions that would make them ineligible. In North Carolina to carry a concealed weapon one would need a concealed weapons permit which can be obtained by attending a class and passing the qualifications.

New federal laws would possibly prevent citizens from owning certain caliber guns and magazines.

There are those in favor of the stricter law that would make it harder to own assault riffles, which usually consist of semi-automatic rifles, pistols, and shotguns that are able to accept detachable magazines.

“Oh, and if you need an assault rifle to hunt, you aren’t much of a shooter, are you,” commented Oxendine.

Others feel strongly in opposition on the banning of these types of firearms.

“It is naive to think that regulating good people with guns will ever have even minimal impact in the criminal element,” said Sharon Wilkerson.

The Scotland County Board of Commissioners was scheduled to meet Monday evening, and Scotland County Sheriff Ralph Kersey was on the agenda to speak with commissioners about becoming a Gun Rights Sanctuary. Follow the results of that meeting at www.laurinburgexchange.com, in Wednesday’s print edition and on WLNC.

“I would like to let the Citizens of Scotland County know that I and the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office will remain strong supporters of the Second Amendment,” Kersey said in a statement. “The Second Amendment to our Constitution is clear and unequivocal in granting all citizens the right to keep and bear arms. As your sheriff, I have taken an oath to fully support the Second Amendment and our Constitution as a whole.”

