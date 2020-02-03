Scotland Regional Hospice recognizes volunteers

LAURINBURG — On Thursday, Scotland Regional Hospice’s patient care volunteers assembled at the organization’s administrative office for their first meeting of the new year. With 120 volunteers donating more than 7,000 hours annually, the staff at Scotland Regional Hospice considers volunteers to be the “heart” of the organization.

“It’s amazing that they give so much to the organization,” said Kim Hammonds, Scotland Regional Hospice executive director. “Some of them have volunteered longer than the eleven years that I have worked here. They do not receive any compensation whatsoever. We cannot do what we do without them and we can’t thank them enough.”

Twelve of those in attendance have provided more than a decade of volunteer service to the organization. Long-time volunteers Charlie Fipps and Joyce Howell will each celebrate their 20th year of service this month. They will be joining Sue Kirby, Colin McArthur, and Laurie Hilburn who have each reached that milestone as well. Not far behind is Linda Locklear, who is in her nineteenth year.

While there may not be a paycheck associated with volunteer work, the volunteers view the opportunity to spend time with the families receiving hospice care as a privilege.

“I have only been with this organization for a few months, but I’ve been doing this kind of work for a very long time,” shared Father Rick Jackson, volunteer chaplain. “When we go out there and minister to these people, they minister to us. (Scotland Regional Hospice) provides the opportunity for us to be enriched also.”

Jackson is one of the organization’s 60 patient care volunteers. Patient care volunteers provide companionship and support to hospice patients living in their homes as well as in nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and the organization’s inpatient facility, Morrison Manor.

It is a Medicare requirement that at least 5% of all patient care provided by a hospice agency come from volunteers. Because of Medicare’s expectations and HIPAA’s regulations regarding patient privacy, there is a significant amount of training and continuing education required of patient care volunteers. Despite the rigorous paperwork involved, the volunteers work hard to remain compliant with the organization’s standards while exceeding all expectations when it comes to patient care.

“They go above and beyond for their patients and our organization,” Hammonds continued. “Medicare requires that 5% of our patient care must come from volunteers, but more than 15% of Scotland Regional Hospice’s patient care comes from volunteers. That is just incredible.”

Along with providing companionship to terminally ill patients, each hospice volunteer acts as an extra set of eyes for the clinical staff. Volunteers have to submit a report to the organization following each patient visit. This report communicates the changing emotional, spiritual, and physical needs of a patient which could aid the clinical team in making changes to that patient’s plan of care.

“Our volunteers have the ability to navigate the challenging emotions that are experienced by those who are terminally ill,” explained Bunny Hasty, Scotland Regional Hospice volunteer coordinator. “Because they are volunteers and not clinical staff, they are companions and not someone who is there to evaluate the condition of their patients. This allows them to build a more intimate relationship – making it more comfortable for the patients to open up about their concerns and goals.”

In addition to providing patient care, volunteers are ambassadors of hospice. The organization has more than 60 community volunteers who actively work to promote a positive image of all services provided by Scotland Regional Hospice. Their activities include public speaking, newsletter mailings, seeking marketing opportunities, and fundraising. The organization’s premier fundraiser, an annual golf tournament, is coming up in May and the volunteers are already hard at work to ensure that it is a huge success.

“The volunteers almost single-handedly run our golf tournament which raises around $130,000 each year for patient care,” Hasty continued. “It takes multiple teams of volunteers including a solicitation team to recruit sponsors and golfers, a silent auction team that requests items for the accompanying silent auction, a kitchen team who help to feed lunch to the nearly 400 in attendance each day of the event, and just general event staff to help clean up, set up, and manage the tournament. It is a huge undertaking, but we are never overwhelmed or short-handed. They do it all.”

When Scotland Regional Hospice was founded in 1986, all services were provided by volunteers. Even after three and-a-half decades, the quality of end-of-life care provided by the organization is still heavily influenced by volunteers. For information on volunteer opportunities at Scotland Regional Hospice, contact Hasty at 910-276-7176, by e-mail at [email protected], or visit the organization’s website at www.scotlandhospice.org.

Deon Cranford III is the director of public relations for Scotland Regional Hospice.

