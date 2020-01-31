Driving deaths on Super Bowl Sunday high

Kersey Kersey

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Sheriff Ralph Kersey says Super Bowl Sunday isn’t just a big day for football, it’s also one of the year’s biggest days for roadway deaths.

A nationwide survey agrees.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a five-year average of fatalities during Super Bowl Sunday was compiled for each state, then cross-referenced with registered drivers per state to create a per capita fatality rate per million drivers — and North Carolina fell into the Top 10.

The state of Louisiana leads the way in roadways deaths on Super Bowl Sunday with 0.7 per million drivers — followed by Kentucky at 0.6; Mississippi at 0.58; South Carolina at 0.58; Alabama at 0.56; Delaware at 0.52; Texas at 0.51; and North Carolina at 0.51.

Rounding out the Top 10 are Idaho at 0.5 and Tennessee at 0.48.

“It’s difficult to determine the contributing factors, because the federal data only breaks it down by traffic accidents and not exact causes,” said Alan Marek, owner of partcatalog.com, which compiled the nationwide numbers. “The map showing accidents in the South on Super Bowl Sunday shows an interesting trend, but it’s hard to deduce the reasoning or factors that are contributing to it.”

Kersey, however, thinks he knows at least one of the contributing factors.

“Super Bowl Sunday is one of America’s biggest and most entertaining national sporting events for friends and families gathering to socialize and watch the big game,” he said. “Yet, it has also become one of the nation’s most dangerous days on the roadways due to impaired driving.

“Impaired-driving crashes — and fatalities — can be prevented,” Kersey added. “Designating a sober driver should be on the top of everyone’s Super Bowl party list, but there are other ways you can help save lives, too.”

According to the sheriff, those ways include:

— Designate your sober driver before the party begins and give that person your car keys.

— Avoid drinking too much alcohol too fast by pacing yourself – eat enough food, take breaks, and alternate with non-alcoholic drinks.

— If you don’t have a designated driver, ask a sober friend for a ride home; call a cab, friend, or family member to come and get you; or just stay where you are and sleep it off until you are sober.

— Never let a friend leave your sight if you think they are about to drive while impaired. Remember, “fans don’t let fans drive drunk.”

— Always buckle up – it’s still your best defense against other impaired drivers.

Kersey also wants to remind those who are hosting a Super Bowl party of safety tips, including:

— You can be held liable and prosecuted if someone you served ends up in an impaired-driving crash.

— Be sure all of your guests designate their drivers in advance, or help arrange ride-sharing with sober drivers.

— Serve lots of food and be sure to include plenty of non-alcoholic beverages at the party.

— Stop serving alcohol at the end of the third quarter of the game and begin serving coffee and dessert.

— Keep the numbers for local cab companies handy, and take the keys away from anyone who is thinking of driving while impaired.

