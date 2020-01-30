Board of Education gets closer look at bullying

LAURINBURG — Plenty of parents are always concerned about their children being bullied and, on Monda, the Board of Education learned about the situation around the district.

Director of School Support Services Jamie Synan spoke to share information on bullying to the board. That information has also been given to principals.

“The key thing to take away from this is something that is repeated over time,” Synan said. “It’s not just a one-time instance … a lot of times we hear we have a huge bullying problem. Every school has a huge bullying problem, but based on the definition of the data it’s not really a bullying problem because it’s not repeated. We just have some situations where kids are mean or kids are rude.”

Synan explained it’s important to be working with the children on how to kind, be a friend and be respectful to each other. She added on the schools website there is an online forum to report a bully to allow parents and community members to report it anonymously.

“Once that report comes in it comes directly to me,” Synan said. “I automatically get an alert in my email that there is a bully report for whichever school. I pull it up and look at it then I send it to the principal and assistant principals to follow it up.”

The principal has to do a follow-up, investigate and log what the findings were so the schools have a record of it. Synan included that, sometimes, a false bully report does come in or there isn’t enough information but the principal still has to follow up.

So far in the current school year, there have been 99 reports from among all 10 schools. At the elementary level, I. Ellis Johnson had one online report and six office referrals; Laurel Hill had five online reports and four office referrals; South Scotland had four online reports and three office referrals; Sycamore Lane Primary had zero reports or referrals; Sycamore Lane Elementary had two online reports and two office referrals; and Wagram had three online reports and one office referral.

At the middle school level, Carver had 12 online reports and 19 office referrals; Spring Hill had 16 online reports and six office referrals.

At the high school level, Scotland High had five online reports and seven office referrals; Shaw Academy had two office referrals; and SEarCH had zero reports or referrals.

“We can’t look for the wolf,” Synan said. “A lot of time we think, ‘oh, I can identify who the bully is just by how they look’ … you can’t just look at someone and determine if they’re a bully or not.”

Synan also included examples of if it is bullying or not, saying sometimes it’s not bullying — it’s just kids being mean. She added students who are identified as bullies are put into small groups to talk about it and counselors will go into classrooms and have lessons with the students — as well as given teachers resources to deal with it.

“The things that we’re doing as a school system around bullying, we always talk in October that it’s anti-bullying month, you need to wear orange on unity day, everyone stand up against bullying but it’s not just a one-month thing or a one-day thing,” Synan said. “It’s something that needs to be talked about all the time. Not just how to not be bully but how to stand up and how to be an up-stander and how to deal if someone is bullying how do you deal with it.”

