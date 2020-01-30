He scored the victory and we won

Rev. George Ellis Pastor’s Corner Rev. George Ellis Pastor’s Corner

Sunday is what is known as Super Bowl Sunday — the most watched and highly rated event on television of the year.

It seems that everybody is caught up in the excitement of two teams battling on the football field for the right to claim the title of the greatest football team for the year. The teams that will not be playing — such as the Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers and, yes, the Carolina Panthers and others — will be watching from their living rooms.

The San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs will square off in Miami, Florida. Both the entertainment world and every other event will be put on hold as millions of viewers will be watching the Super Bowl. Advertisers will spend millions of dollars on 30-second commercials; pizza businesses and Buffalo wings will make big bucks on Sunday as a result of the Super Bowl; beer companies’ profits will go over the top as their sales will skyrocket.

Friends will gather at one another’s home to celebrate and watch together. The sports world will completely shut down as most men and women will tune in to the most celebrated sports event of the year. Those who are not football fans will not be too happy, because they will end up watching old reruns of Andy Griffith or movies on the “Lifetime” or “Hallmark” channel.

The odds in Las Vegas will probably favor one team over the other.

Christians have also jumped on the bandwagon. Some of us enjoy the Super Bowl. The only problem is that some, no doubt, will stay home from church on Sunday morning in preparation for the game. “I’m not going to church this morning; I’m going to take a Sunday off and get ready for the Super Bowl!”

But I don’t understand that; the game is not until after 6 p.m.; why do we have to take a Sunday off?

Community, if we can celebrate in church on Christmas, the most celebrated holiday of the year, we can surely celebrate in church on the Lord’s day before a secular event like the Super Bowl! My friends, let’s don’t fall short on our worship of God no matter what’s going on in the world or coming on television. Because when the Super Bowl is gone, the savior will still be here!

Now community, God wants us to enjoy the good things of life. Paul said, “God gives us all things to enjoy (1 Tim. 6:17b); and there’s nothing wrong with enjoying the game of football. It can be a time of fun and relaxation. It can take our minds off earthly problems if only for that time.

But now as I think about it, whomever is crowned Super Bowl champion will only be champion for a season. Somebody else will be crowned next year.

The MW Collegiate dictionary defines the word “champion” as “One that does battle for another’s rights or honor.” There is another true champion who will not be either of the teams playing Sunday; he won’t wear a jersey or have a certain number. The team that wins Sunday will get rings, but we won’t get one. The bonus money the winning team get, the fans won’t get any and neither will you or I. And when one scores the winning touchdown, the only ones who benefit from the Super Bowl win are the players and the team owners; We get nothing!

But this true champion, our champion, our Savior, is the one and only true CHAMPION! Because what he won, he didn’t win for himself, he won for others. And anytime we put others above ourselves, that makes us a champion. Selfish people don’t win anything; and the thing about our champion is his win was not a one-time seasonal win — he won for all time!

And he is undefeated!

Unlike Sunday’s game, all Christians will benefit from what he did; and every Christian team player will get a prize (2 Cor. 5:10)! And we will share in the bonus; In other words, “He scored the victory and we won!” and he’s the most valuable player; and his name is Jesus Christ!

Here’s how he won — his friends were few, and his enemies were many; he loved those that hated him; he prayed for those who despitefully used him; he loved the one that betrayed him and restored the one who denied him; he lifted up the downtrodden; ministered to the poor; hung around a prostitute and hung out with sinners (Matt. 9:10-17); the devil tempted him; his enemies tried to kill him; the crowd shouted “crucify him” and Pilate condemned him; he was “wounded for our transgressions and bruised for our iniquities (Isa. 53:4)” … no fans cheering him on; no cheerleaders jumping up and down on the sidelines; no front linesmen, no blockers, no quarterbacks; on the cross he stopped dying long enough to save a sinner (Luke 23:42,43); when he said “it is finished” and died, he crossed the goal line; but when he rose bodily from the grave, God lifted his arms, the angels shouted “TOUCHDOWN!” the game is over; Satan is defeated; Jesus is exalted.

That’s the real Super Bowl! Praise the Lord, “He scored the touchdown victory and we won!”

The Rev. George Ellis is pastor at Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church.