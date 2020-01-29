Break-in

LAURINBURG — Hair, Etc. on South Main Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone stole $1,600 of hair care accessories, $200 of paparazzi jewelry and a pillow.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Ashley Drive reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons broke into the residence through the unlocked backdoor and stole a PlayStation 4, two controllers, a controller charging station and a video game totaling $500.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Timothy Ray Samptson, 50, of Sneads Grove Road was arrested Tuesday for a failure to appear warrant. He was given a $10,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — William Goodwin, Jr., 78, of Church Street was arrested Tuesday for indecent exposure. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — George McLean, 67, of Taylor Circle was arrested Tuesday on warrants for assault on a female. He was given a written promise to appear.

