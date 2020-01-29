East Laurinburg still dealing with hurricane-damaged roads

EAST LAURINBURG — Residents here are furious over road conditions that still remain impassable more than a year after Hurricane Florence swept through the region.

The storm passed through Scotland County in September 2018 and in its wake, left numerous areas flooded, dozens of homes and businesses damaged and countless roads destroyed.

East Laurinburg wasn’t spared from the wrath of Florence, and is still suffering from the after-effects.

Marshal Stevens, mayor of East Laurinburg, said pointed to First Street as an example for what the town still faces.

“We got a little bit of money to fix it, but we can’t find anyone to do it for what we have,” said Stevens. “If someone would agree to repair it for the amount of money we have, I’d love to see it started as soon as tomorrow.”

Residents of East Laurinburg have expressed their frustrations on Facebook in the hopes of getting the word out about the still demolished roadways.

“Over a year later and the streets of East Laurinburg have not been fixed,” said Micheal Green in his Facebook post. “This is sad and pathetic. Something must be done.”

Many others commented on the post and questioned who was responsible for repairing the roads in the area. But the main concern is when the actual repairs will be done.

‘They need to fix this mess,” commented Ashley Perry on Facebook.

Andy Cochran, Scotland County maintenence engineer, is responsible for road work performded by DOT in Scotland and Hoke counties and was able to shed some light on what roads DOT is responsible for.

“DOT covers a small piece of Third Street, Fifth Sstreet from Hwy. 74 Business to Caledonia Road and Saymon Street in the East Laurinburg area,” said Cochran.

Some of the Facebook discussions among residents has also referenced the possibilities of the city of Laurinburg annexing East Laurinburg to0 improve the services.

“They need to let the city take over,” said Green.

Other residents agreed.

“Yea, they do,” commented Amy Cooper. “But they keep talking about taxes. I will pay the taxes, ‘cause if not this place gonna fall apart.”

Attempts to contact Sharron Buttler with the town of East Laurinburg were unsuccessful.

Any annexation process would need to start with a proposal before the Laurinburg City Council.

