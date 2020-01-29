LAURINBURG — On Saturday, the Scotland County Democratic Women held its business meeting presided by Chairwoman Barbara Pierce.

Immediately afterwards, the Scotland County Democratic Party held a congressional forum presided by Chairman Walter Jackson III at the American Legion on Atkinson Street in Laurinburg.

The keynote speaker for the event was Judge Stephan B. Futrell from Richmond County. The candidates’ forum consisted of presentations and a question/answer session from the 9th District congressional candidates. Participants were Clayton Brooks, Maurice Williams and Cynthia Wallace.

Other participants included Helen Mills running for U. S. Senate; representative for the Mike Bloomberg campaign; John Alford re-elect county commissioner; Jimmy Bennett running for Board of Education and others.

Jackson praised the Democratic Party Executive Board for the outstanding job. Executive Board members are 1st Vice Chair Dorothy Tyson, 2nd Vice Chair John Stewart, Secretary Mary Thelma Goodwin and Treasurer Page Pratt. The members were encouraged to get involved by showing up at the polls on Tuesday, March 3, for the primary election.

Jackson also recognized several volunteers and public servants for their dedication to the Democratic Party. He stressed the importance of staying the course.