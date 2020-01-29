PLEASE DONATE

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Exchange is non a mission.

The newspaper staff is assisting Church Community Services with a community sock collection in an effort to warm the feet of those who are homeless or are in need.

“We know there is a tremendous need out there for socks by many,” said W. Curt Vincent, editor of The Exchange. “And we also know how giving this community can be, so we hope there will be an overwhelming contribution of socks over the next few weeks.”

A box is now available in the lobby of the newspaper office for anyone wanting to donate individual or packs of new socks. The collection will be held through Feb. 14 and the office is open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_81SjtQrGidL._AC_UX679_.jpg