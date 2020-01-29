Town enlists Facebook in search

MAXTON — The interim police chief here has deployed a new weapon to help round up people who are the subject of outstanding arrest warrants: Wild West-style wanted posters posted on social media.

“I normally don’t watch the news or go to social media that much, but I do know that this is one of today’s best platforms for information sharing, second to word of mouth that in my eyes is still king,” said Kelly Jacobs, interim chief of the Maxton Police Department.

During his three years as a detective lieutenant with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office he saw how social media was used to help solve cases, Jacobs said. He’s hoping it will do the same in Maxton.

The police department took to Facebook on Tuesday to ask for the public’s help in locating 25 people with outstanding arrest warrants. As of Tuesday evening, three were located, Jacobs said.

The charges listed in the warrants range from misdemeanors to felony drug charges. Among those targeted are Aaron S. Austin, wanted for felony maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for the use or sale of a controlled substance; and Darius Demonte Brown, for assault by pointing a gun, second-degree trespass, assault on a female and injury to real property.

Jacobs said Facebook allows seamless communication between law enforcement and the public, and he will continue to use it as a resource.

“Being able to send messages securely and privately to a law enforcement social media site is an awesome way to stay discreet in information gathering with the public,” he said.

Locating the people with outstanding warrants can be a challenge, Jacobs said. Incorrect addresses and balancing day-to-day police duties add to the challenge. He said sometimes people are not aware of outstanding warrants.

Jacobs was sworn in as interim police chief on Jan. 15. He was given the job after the resignation of former Police Chief John Ruppe. He will fill the position until a new chief is found.

Jacobs has more than 25 years of experience in law enforcement, according to information from the town. He joined the police department on Jan. 24, 2019.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of wanted people should call the Maxton Police Department at 910-844-5667.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or [email protected]

