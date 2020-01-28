Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of South Main Street reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons had broken into the residence by busting a window and stole a Nintendo gaming system, a TV, $3,000 in antique coins, $300 in cash, a $300 backpack and $2,500 worth of guns.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of McColl Road reported to the police department on Monday that a bottle of methadone that was in a lockbox had been taken with no signs of forced entry to the lockbox.

Tampering

LAURINBURG — The city of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Monday that there was an anonymous tip that came in claiming that a residence on Ashley Drive was stealing power. Upon arrival, city employees noticed the meter had been tampered with and had cords going to a residence. No one answered the door to the residence and the city was unable to get in contact with the owner. Records show that the residence had been without power since September 2019 or longer.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Monday that unknown person had gotten a call from someone claiming to be from the U.S. Department of Social Services asking for his information and to send money through a prepaid card and send it to them. He did give them the information and went to the store to buy the card when the cashier told him it was a scam.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Cody Mishue, 23, of Second Street was arrested Monday for an order for arrest for failure to appear. He was given a $10,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Christopher Frank, 26, of Maxton was arrested Monday for first-degree trespassing along with warrants for second-degree trespassing and assault. He was given a $1,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Jeffery Frank, 30, of Maxton was arrested Monday for first-degree trespassing along with warrants for second-degree trespassing and larceny. He was given a $1,500 bond.

