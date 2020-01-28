Growing Change named a Lowe’s Hometown Hero

WAGRAM —Growing Change was helped by Lowe’s Home Improvement Monday after being named the local Hometown Hero program.

The Laurinburg store named the organization and worked to help put up fencing for a sheep pasture around the perimeter of the old Wagram prison that is being turned into a multi-propose facility. Currently, the former prison turned current farm houses chickens, a donkey and Gulf Coast Native sheep.

The Lowe’s team talked about helping out the organization and spoke with founder Noran Sanford on what all was needed at the farm for the chance to partner up

“I saw the sign for the Laurinburg Community Garden and got in contact with Noran and he started telling me about what they had going on up here,” said Store Manager Bruce Joyner. “It’s a great opportunity to partner up with a local organization who are helping our youth and giving back to the community. They’re really making a positive change in these kids’ lives.”

Joyner added that while the store chooses one big project each year to help out with, he’s hoping they’ll be able to do several others on a smaller scale which would include continuing to partner with Growing Change for projects.

“Once this is done there will be a great impact on the community, they’re giving troubled youth some hope,” Joyner said. “And getting them headed in a positive direction and not to mention all the other things they’ll be using the property for.”

On the property, there were nine Lowe’s employees and several Growing Change Youth Team on the property helping set up the 1,600 feet of fence. There is a challenge though to put fencing up for sheep rather than for larger animals such as horses and cows, Scotland County Cooperative Extension Director Randy Wood who has been helping with the fencing.

“You’d think because they’re smaller animals they’d be easier but they’re much more difficult,” Wood said. “They love to get out and climb things which you don’t have to deal with, with cows and horses.”

Wood has been out helping on what type of fence should go up and which way to build it best to keep the animals in as there are a lot of different ways to build a fence.

“We are excited because it seems to be such a great fit between our mission and Lowe’s tradition of giving back to the community,” Sanford said. “When you think about community improvement this is a pretty unique opportunity as we turn prison perimeter into pasture.”

The perimeter to pasture will bring the flock of sheep out to the perimeter for rotational grazing with a mobile chicken tractor or mobile coop that will be following behind.

“The rotational grazing works kind of like a lawnmower,” said 16-year-old Michael Strickland. “It’s used to help fertilize the grass to help with the bacteria cycle.”

Logan Stearn, 17, added that the chickens follow behind to get anything the larger animals can’t get and also eat the parasites that could get to the larger animals when they come back around.

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

