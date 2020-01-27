Mickey gets jailed? Say it ain’t so!

Mouse Mouse

LAURINBURG — Scotland County residents were shocked over the weekend when the famed Disney mascot Mickey Mouse showed up on the Mobile Patrol App for the county.

It is unclear why Mouse left his Disney World home to make his way to Scotland County, let alone become an inmate at the Scotland County Jail on Saturday.

While charges have not yet been confirmed, it is believed he is wanted in connection to several high profile cases such as the poisoning of Princess Aurora, the kidnapping of Rapunzel, the larceny of Ariel’s voice, the report of turning Emperor Kuzco into a llama, the release of the Titans and for being a suspected Rebel spy.

If found to be true, Mouse could be extradited back to Disney to face the Honorable Judge Doom.

Laurinburg residents took to Facebook questioning what exactly the beloved Disney character had done to end up appearing in jail, with many asking for his release.

“Mickey Mouse is innocent,” one wrote, then followed up with, “I have to get him out ASAP.”

Another wrote, “Free Mickey! He ain’t even do it,” while another added that, “He got people *that* will get him out and take him back to Disney.”

Area residents can rest assured, however, that Mouse is just fine.

According to Capt. Mikey Woods with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, Mickey Mouse was not arrested and. instead. there was “a glitch” in the Mobile Patrol Application that caused it to show up as it did. The Laurinburg Exchange took this as a chance to run an entertaining story for the residents of Scotland County who had been questioning why the app showed as it did.

Disney character’s fans aredevastated by the news