Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of West Scotsdale Street reported to the police department on Sunday that unknown persons had forced their way into the residence and stole 15 Michael Kors purses, a black coat and a king size comforter totaling $780.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Purcell Road reported to the police department on Sunday that someone had entered their Ford Expedition and stole a $400 handgun.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Tara Circle reported to the police department on Sunday that unknown persons had entered their Nissan Sentra stealing a backpack with paperwork totaling $10.

LAURINBURG — Police responded to the former Nic’s Pic Kwik No. 2 after an attempted break-in to the car wash. The suspects caused $300 to the door in attempt to gain entry but no entry was made.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — Tractor Supply reported to the police department on Sunday that an unknown white male came into the store and stole 15 Carhartt shirts and 10 Carhartt coats totaling $1,250. The male left in a silver Ford Fusion driven by an unknown female.

LAURINBURG — A resident of North Caledonia Road reported to the police department on Monday that his credit cards were missing. He told officers they had been in pant pocket, took it them off to go to sleep and when he woke up they were gone.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Sawdust Lane reported to the police department on Friday that someone caused $150 damage to the rear window of their 2014 Chevrolet Impala.

LAURINBURG — A resident of South Main Street reported to the police department on Saturday that $100 damage was done when a brick was thrown through a window by a group of juveniles.

Counterfeit

LAURINBURG — Food Lion at Scotland Crossing reported to the police department on Saturday that an unknown black male had passed a counterfeit $20 bill.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Terrence Smith, 23, of Gibson was arrested Friday for felony probation violation, communicating threats, and cyberstalking. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Shamario Bethea, 37, of the Clinton Inn was arrested Thursday for being a registered sex offender on school property. He was given a $5,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Harry McRae, 49, of Maxton was arrested Friday for first-degree trespassing. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Robert McLean, 45, of East Vance Street was arrested Monday for outstanding warrants for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He was given a $400 bond.

