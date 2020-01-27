Overturned tanker causes ‘major fuel spill’

CHARLOTTE — A North Carolina fire department said a major fuel spill occurred after a tractor trailer overturned.

Another driver ran a stop sign and hit the fuel truck Sunday night in Charlotte, news outlets reported. The tanker turned over on its side as a result of the crash.

It’s unclear exactly how much fuel has spilled. Officials closed a road near Interstate 485 to clean up the spill, according to news outlets. People were asked to avoid the area, Charlotte Fire Department said in a tweet.

The driver of the tractor trailer was being treated for injuries not considered life-threatening, news outlets reported. The condition of the other driver wasn’t immediately reported.