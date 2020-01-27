Socks and more being sought for those in need

LAURINBURG — Not only statewide and nationwide, but also throughout Scotland County, socks and undergarments continue to be the biggest need for those who are homeless or struggling.

“Socks along with undergarments are a huge need for our clients,” said Robert Macy, executive director of Church Community Services of Scotland County. “Any assistance with this effort will be greatly appreciated.”

The organization offers several different programs to help the residents of the community. Those include a food pantry, open Monday through Friday; a clothing closet open Tuesday and Thursday; financial assistance available Monday through Friday, subject to available funds; and Christmas Cheer, which is seasonal.

All programs are available from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Macy bsaid many in the community are not aware of the opportunities and there are many in need in the dark as well. Individuals and businesses willing to aid by spreading the word or setting up collection points can help Church Community Services by making county residents aware of the programs and the efforts being made to provide nutrition and clothing to those who need it most.

In 2019 these programs were able to feed more than 30,000 people, clothe almost 10,000 residents and provide financial assistance to nearly 200 families.

Thirty volunteers and three part-time paid employees make up the staff at Church Community Services, located at 108 Gill St. in Laurinburg and perform tasks such as facility maintenance, answering phones, maintaining the flower garden and other s.

“Anyone wishing to volunteer need only to bring a servant’s heart,” said Macy. He added that all volunteer candidates are asked to complete an application and go through an interview.

Volunteer applications may be picked up in person, sent via email to [email protected] or downloaded from their website https://scccs2016.wordpress.com/wish_list.

Church Community Services have hopes of more programs in the future.

“We have space to create a community dining room where folks could come and enjoy a meal and conversation,” said Macy. “Smithfields used this space to deliver nearly 3 meals in September of 2018.”

They are also hoping to transform one of their three bathrooms into shower facilities for unsheltered clients.

“Currently, it is difficult to find a safe place for those who are unsheltered and simply do not have the resources,” said Macy.

The staff and volunteers hope a difference is being made with their efforts.

“Food, clothing and financial assistance are all important — however, the most important element of what we do at Church Community Services is loving on anyone that comes through the doors,” said Macy.

Any local organizations or individuals wanting to assist Church Community Services should call 910-276-8330.

Volunteers also needed by Church Community Services