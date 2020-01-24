Residents turn out to give the gift of life

LAURINBURG—Residents came out to give the gift of life Friday afternoon.

The Red Cross of Scotland County held a blood drive at the Masonic Lodge at Atkinson Street in Laurinburg from 2 until 6:30 p.m., but many people showed up early in anticipation of potentially helping someone in need.

“I just want to help do anything I can,” Lucille Jacobs said. “The first time I gave blood was when my 16-year-old nephew was in an accident and he needed blood or he possibly would not have made it.”

As everyone began entering the common area that had been taken over with mobile hospital beds and medical equipment, the atmosphere was full of compassion and giving.

“I’ve always been told it’s the gift of life,” said George Purnell. “And I feel it’s the right thing to do if you can. Used to, I couldn’t make it, but now that I am retired I try to attend when I can.”

Collecting blood is an important part of the American Red Cross’ mission.

“When my husband and I moved down here from Brooklyn in 2011, I wanted to volunteer and the blood bank was a way I could volunteer and donate. I used to donate, but I can’t donate anymore,” said Mary Williams, a Red Cross volunteer. “And I like doing this because you get to meet and help people.”

Elizabeth Lebron said that the blood drive can always use volunteers. Also, if anyone would like to sponsor a blood drive they can call her office at 1-910-276-0114 or visit the website at redcross.org and select volunteer opportunities.

Lebron also mentioned that there are other ways for individuals to help. They have several other outreach services, such as disaster relief, and training is provided for all volunteers in all programs.

The Red Cross does not have any other blood drives scheduled locally at this time, but they hope to have more soon.

JJ Melton can be reached at 1-910-506-3169 or email [email protected]

