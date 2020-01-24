Break-in

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Oak Street reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that unknown persons had broken into the home causing $250 to a door and stealing a washer and dryer set valued at $800.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Taylor Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Thursday that someone had broken into their vehicle and stole $60 cash and a debit card.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Champion Street reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Thursday that someone had broken in to the residence and stealing a Moultrie trail camera valued at $100 and causing $280 to a door.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — The Family Dollar on Aberdeen Road reported to the police department on Thursday that a male and female came into the store and the male took a pair of $5 earbuds and left the store without paying.

Vandalism

WAGRAM — A resident of North Turnpike Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Friday that unknown persons had caused $500 damage to his Mercury Milan by breaking the windshield of the vehicle.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Turnpike Road reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons had broken the front windshield of her Dodge Caravan totaling $200. It appeared to have been shot with a BB-gun.

Arson

LAURINBURG — The Sheriff’s Office is investigating an arson and break-in to a residence on McFarland Road that occurred on Tuesday. The fire caused an estimated $45,000 and there is a person of interest.

