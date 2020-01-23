Break-in

LAURINBURG — A business on South Main Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone had broken into the building through a side door and stole TVs, power tools and maintenance equipment totaling $1,700.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Meadowbrook Drive reported to the police department on Wednesday that unknown persons had stole her firearm from her closet valued at $300.

LAURINBURG — Lowe’s Home Improvement reported to the police department Wednesday that there had been two larcenies from the store back in December. In one incident two nail guns were taken and in the other a backpack blower was taken. In both incidents involved an unknown white male.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — The former Willow Haven Retirement Home reported to the police department on Wednesday that back in 2018 someone had damaged property including two HVAC units totaling $40,000.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A resident of Wagram reported to the police department on Wednesday that an unknown amount of money has been taken from her account after she had gotten a check for $5,300 in the mail that required her to deposit it and send money back.

LAURINBURG — Health Innovations Pharmacy reported to the police department on Wednesday that a prescription for Percocet was filled and the next day the person came in claiming they hadn’t gotten it and were given a second one. There is a person of interest and police are investigating.

