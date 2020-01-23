Demolition begins on the Laurel Hill Community Center

LAUREL HILL — Demolition began Thursday morning on the Laurel Hill Community Center.

The demolition was the topic at a special meeting held on Jan. 9 in Laurel Hill for residents to voice concerns to the Scotland County Board of Commissioners. After much discussion, it was decided that the safest and most cost-efficient answer to the problem was to remove the current buildings and build a new facility.

Bo Frizzell, owner of Edge Grading & Hauling, LLC, who is heading up the demolition crew, said he hopes, weather permitting, that the razing will be complete within 30 days.

One of Frizzell’s biggest concerns is safety.

“The building is very, very dangerous,” said Frizzell. “It is unstable (and) it could fall in on you — or you could fall through it.”

An orange construction fence outlines the boarder of the work zone and residents are being urged to stay outside of it at all times — during demolition as well as off hours.

“Please watch your children, please make sure they do not go onto the site,” continued Frizzell.

During the meeting on Jan. 9, residents asked if they would be able to keep a piece of the building for mementos. Frizzell’s reply was that, if anyone wishes to own a piece of the building, they are welcome to it — with a few exceptions.

“Anyone wanting bricks or pieces of the building can have pretty much anything they want, as long as it is not something major, such as beams or major components of the building, due to time restraints.” said Frizzell.

The exact age and date the building was constructed was undetermined. However, a few in attendance on Thursday believe it to be around 1947 for some of the buildings and prior to that for others.

One of those in attendance as demolition began was Millie Caulder, a 74-year-old Laurel Hill resident who has many memories from the old school building and auditorium.

“I started school here in the first grade in 1951 and continued to attend for the next 12 years,” said Caulder.

Frizzell gave Caulder the honor of tearing down the first brick to begin the demolition process. She was all smiles as she climbed into the large piece of equipment.

“Demolition to another building on this site took place many years ago,” said Caulder. “It is necessary to go through another demolition to remove the other three structures.”

The three buildings being demolished are the gym, home economics building and the auditorium.

“I have countless memories of playing basketball, attending classes and, most of all, the memory of walking across the stage in the auditorium to receive my diploma in 1963,” said Caulder.

Caulder continued by saying that, due to the age and repairs needed on the structures, the demolition is a necessity — and it will allow a new structure to take their place to accommodate all of the needs in the community.

“I look forward to the new building, and seeing the community come together to enjoy utilizing it,” said Frizzell.

County commissioners were not able to provide an exact timeframe on the new facility at the time of the meeting, however they acknowledged the concern of the community in reference to time being of the essence. They also assured those in attendance Jan. 9 that, once the demolition was complete, they would continue their research.

JJ Melton can be reached 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

