LAURINBURG — After months of waiting for results from the North Carolina League of Municipalities, members of the Laurinburg City Council learned about those results this week.

Matthew Selves, director of Public Safety Risk Assessment for the NCLM, spoke to the council as the police department officially completed the law enforcement risk review management program.

“The risk review involves a comprehensive agency review of high-risk policies, operations and practices,” Selves said. “And includes a detailed on-site agency administration and operations review including equipment, facility inspection, officer interviews and observations of operations — all to validate the practices aligned with polices in turn with the industry’s best practices.”

The assessment mostly looks at the high-risk liability areas in the department including, police pursuits, use of force, employment practices, training and many other areas.

The idea to have the risk review done was brought up by former-District 2 Councilman Curtis Leak in April 2018, though the idea stemmed from the continuous requests to bring in a crime consultant from residents and former Mayor Matthew Block. The wait for the completion of the review required the police department to be fully moved into the new City Hall building.

“The chief and department staff prioritized this assessment and made this process in the department a priority,” Selves said. “The department was very proactive and involved in the process … they were very open and transparent through the whole process.”

Selves told the council the officers had shown a high level in the commitment to their community and in practices to enhance their positive impact in the community. He also presented a plaque to Police Chief Darwin “Duke” Williams

After receiving the plaque, Williams thanked the council members for their leadership in the community and gave them credit for the plaque as well.

“This is about all of us. If you know me, it’s not about our department, it’s about our city,” Williams said. “It’s about our leadership and it takes each and every one of us to achieve a goal. My guys, they take pride in coming to work every day … it’s the love of this community, it’s the love of this town — that’s what this is about.”

In other business:

— Council got an update from Community Development Director Michael Mandeville, who told the council the hanging baskets for downtown will be in at the end of the week, with everything up around April for Springfest. He also added the department is looking to hire a part-time seasonal worker to help with the flowers.

— The council also set times for the council retreat and the citizen input session. The council retreat will be on Feb. 4 at 6 p.m. and the input session will be Feb. 25 at 6 p.m.

Katelin Gandee | The Laurinburg Exchange The Laurinburg Police Department received a plaque for the completing the law enforcement risk review management program from the North Carolina League of Municipalities. The plaque was given during Tuesday's city council meeting. In the photo are District 2 Councilman Drew Williamson, District 1 Councilman Don Rainer, Tom Anderson with the NCLM, Matthew Selves with the NCLM, Mayor Jim Willis, Police Chief Darwin 'Duke' Williams, Mayor Pro Tem Mary Evans, At-Large Councilman James Garby and District 2 Councilwoman Mary Jo Adams.

