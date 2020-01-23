Imitate your heavenly Father

Rev. George Ellis Pastor’s Corner -

We all know that most children look like their parents. And in some cases, they act like their parents — one or the other.

With some children, one glance at them and you know who their father or mother is. I had a lady to tell me a couple of weeks ago, “you look just like your daddy!” She tells me this every time she sees me.

Some of you have been told that you look like a parent; the resemblance is evident. And then some of us have been told that we act like a relative — they laugh alike, talk alike, they have the same mannerisms.

Athletes’ children want to be like them; celebrities’ children, want to be like them. Some follow in their parents’ footsteps; and some parents want their children to be like them — “imitate me” is what they’ll say; do what I do!”

But I think we ought to live so that our children, relatives and others will want to imitate us, especially our walk in Christ.

I hope we don’t live in this world all of our lives and not influence somebody in the right way, and I say that because we are all influencing somebody. They are watching us whether we know it or not; those in our circle; the children, friends, co-workers, the spouse — they are watching the habits we have; the temperaments that we have; they are watching our attitudes; spiritually they are observing the things that we do, and how we do it, because they know that we profess Christ as our savior.

If we are cheaters, they are watching; if we tell lies, they are listening; if we are wearing two faces, they see that too. If we are one way at church, and another way at home, they are observing. They may not say anything, but they are observing; if we don’t ever pick up our Bibles, they see it; and if we do, they see that too.

As Christians in 2020, we have to be conscious at all times that we are being watched and that we are influencing somebody around us in our circle. That’s why we have to walk (circumspectly) carefully (Eph. 5:26).

We are influencers — fathers who physically and verbally abuse their wives are setting a pattern for their sons; if he won’t work, won’t keep a job and look for easy money, he’s setting his sons up for failure. Mothers who disrespect their husband and belittle him in the home are setting a pattern for their daughters; if she brings in all kinds of men in her home with her children or spend the money the government gave her for her children on a man, she is setting her daughter up for everything bad that has two legs.

We all have influence; but, my brothers and sisters in Christ, we have an opportunity this year to influence somebody the right way …. if we imitate our heavenly Father!

And this also applies to politics. I say that because I am deeply disturbed, as many are by the hatred, disrespect, destructive and unchristian criticism for those in authority from some in the faith community. In the history of our country, have there never been this level of disdain for some who serve in public service?

To my Christian friends, we don’t have to agree with those elected to public office; we may disagree with their policies, moral values and their mannerisms; and we have a right to voice our concerns in public forums. We may not like what they stand for, but human government was established by God (Gen.9:6). And those who serve are acting on God’s behalf since the powers that be are ordained of God (Rom. 13:1b); and they must give an account to God for how they serve.

To disrespect any official in a derogatory way is the way of the world; but Christians are the LIGHT of the world (Matt. 5:13)! Plus, where is the love of Christ in that? And if we don’t like the person in the office, we must respect the office!

Christians speak through their prayers and their votes! My community friends, we are to “imitate our heavenly Father!” and ask ourselves, “what would Jesus do or say?” Jesus taught his disciples in his sermon on the mountain kingdom principles; he told them, “you are the light of the world … let your light so shine before men that they many SEE your good works”… he teaches about loving one’s enemies (Matt. 5:44)” … a hard pill for some people to swallow.

Jesus defined our enemies as those who curse us, hate us, and exploit us selfishly. See, Christian love is not just an emotion or a sermon, but it is an act of the will, and God has a right to command us to love our enemies. Why? Because, after all, He loved us when we were his enemies (Rom. 5:10). Plus, you can’t hate somebody and love them at the same time!

“Imitate your heavenly Father!” When it rains, it doesn’t just rain on his children and their crops; it rains on his enemies and their crops as well (Matt. 5:45).

Christians friends, when people look at us, do they say we resemble our heavenly Father? Is the way we talk and act a giveaway as to who our Father is? In our behavior in 2020, let’s imitate our heavenly Father.

The Rev. George Ellis is pastor at Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church.