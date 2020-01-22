Bishop announces funding for Hurricane Florence damages

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development issued damage details needed to allocate more than $542 million in Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery funding in response to Hurricane Florence for North Carolina.

“Over 16 months since, North Carolinians were subject to the damage from torrential rain, heavy winds, and record high flood waters of Florence, I am pleased that HUD is moving forward with recovery and has identified the heavily affected areas in the Ninth District,” said Congressman Dan Bishop. “I will continue to work with HUD to ensure all those who were affected by Hurricane Florence receive funding, and that these communities can recover and flourish in a timely manner.”

The 10 counties and four zip codes HUD identified as most impacted or distressed will receive 80% of the $542 million in grants. In North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District, these areas include Robeson County, 28352 of Scotland County, and 228433 of Bladen County.

Now that HUD has issued this information, the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency will develop a draft action plan to allocate the funding and expand its delivery of home repairs, rebuilding, and other recovery through the agency’s ReBuild NC program.