City talks about a new fire station location

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg City Council is getting closer to finalizing plans for what will happen with the North Fire Station.

At Tuesday night’s meeting, the council heard from City Manager Charles Nichols, who spoke on how, along with Fire Chief Jordan McQueen, various properties on the Northside have been looked at to possibly house a new station.

“We started looking at a few different options that migrated to us looking at sites the city owns or the EDC, county currently owns,” Nichols said. “To not impact homeowners’ insurance rates, we can’t be any further south of where our current station is.”

McQueen and his staff think it would be better to be located closer to 401 Bypass to make it easier to reach the different parts of Laurinburg. The location brought to the council was on Aberdeen Highway on property owned by the EDC.

“Where this property is located, it’s actually in between two Piedmont Natural Gas pipelines that run out there,” Nichols said. “So it’s really unusable property for industrial recruitment or development … before we moved any further with environmental studies or brought it to the EDC we wanted to see what councils thoughts were or if there were any locations you wanted us to look at.”

Nichols added the locations that have been looked at are low-cost or no-cost locations, which would allow for more money to go towards the building of the station.

The city has received two grants from GoldenLEAF over the past few months, including a $250,000 grant for either fixing the current building or toward the relocation, and a $1 million grant for relocation. The city has also been approved for $111,000 through FEMA as well.

At the city’s December meeting, the estimation for fixing the current location was an estimated $377,000 while a new fire-station with 10 bays would be $1.55 million. The current location is a six-door facility and the request for a larger station comes since the purchase of the ladder truck, which takes up more room, would leave vehicles outside the facility.

“This is an important issue; it’s already been a long time that we’ve been scratching our heads a little bit,” said Mayor Jim Willis. “If we say let’s wait another 30 days to find another piece of land, I’m just afraid we’re not going to get anything as suitable as that is.”

Nichols said there are still a lot of unknowns at this time, such as looking into the area flooding, and a lot of things to do, but the first step is to talk to the EDC.

Council agreed to have Nichols visit with the EDC and to see if the property on Aberdeen Road could be used for the fire station. Next month, more information about the site with more specifics will be brought back to council along with information on several other properties.

Land now owned by the EDC