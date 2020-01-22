Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Benton Drive reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 16 that someone had broken into the home and stole two TVs and a stereo system totaling $3,680.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Peden Street reported to the police department on Sunday that unknown persons had broken into their 2011 Chevrolet Equinox and stole a Tommy Hilfiger purse with cash in it and a food-stamp card.

LAURINBURG —A resident of Lochlomond Drive reported to the police department that while at Vance Convenience someone had broken into his 019 Toyota Tundra and stole a pistol.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — Police responded to Nic’s Pic Kwik No. 1 after a man reported that he had bought $70 in assorted lottery tickets and set them down in a Little Debbie box to go buy more then when he came back the tickets were gone.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Plaza Road reported to the police department on Friday that someone had stolen their bike from where it was parked at Burger King when they went in to get food.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Everett Street reported to the police department on Friday that someone busted out the windshield to their 2007 Chevrolet Uplander, causing $200 damage.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Sanford Road reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons had broken the windshield of their 2015 Chevrolet causing $300.

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Parks and Recreation reported to the police department on Saturday that a window at the Splash Pad, which had just been replaced due to a previous vandalism, had been busted out again. There were no signs of anyone entering the building or that anything was missing.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Tara Drive reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone had caused $150 to their Kia Optima by damaging the locking mechanism.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg resident reported to the police department on Jan. 16 that someone had obtained their credit card and withdrew $260 from an ATM.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Rowland reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons had gotten their debit card, made two purchases at Captain D’s in Laurinburg totaling $22 and got out two cash withdraws totaling $600.

LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg resident reported to the police department on Friday that someone had used his identifiable information to get a student loan in 2012.

LAURINBURG —A resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons had used her information to open a Version account charging $1,400.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Nyleja Strong, 19, of McKay Street was arrested for an order for arrest for probation violation out of Richmond County. She was given a $40,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Ronald McNair, 48, of Hickory Street was arrested Saturday for failure to appear. He was given a $100 bond.

LAURINBURG — Raheem Bowden, 24, of Hamlet was arrested Sunday for possession of firearm by felon, possession of a concealed firearm, driving while license revoked and possession of open container. He was given a $15,000 bond. Bowden was always served with warrants for assault on a female, communicating threats and injury to personal property. He wasn’t given a bond for those charges.

LAURINBURG — Joshua Bailey, 18, of Willow Drive was arrested Sunday for failure to appear. He was given a $1,00o bond.

LAURINBURG — Andrew Everett, 29, of Red Springs was arrested Sunday for outstanding warrants for communicating threats, simple assault, failure to appear for reckless driving, speeding and driving while license revoked. He was given a $200 bond.

LAURINBURG — Tristan Adams, 24, of Bennettsville, South Carolina, was arrested Monday for first degree trespassing and failure to appear warrants. He was given a $15,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Tyreek Walker, 24, of Charlotte Street was arrested Tuesday for assault on a female. He was given a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Gwendolyn Covington, 35, of Rachel Drive was arrested Tuesday for an order for arrest for failure to appear. She was given a $200 bond.

LAURINBURG — Byron McNickle, 33, of Argyleshire Road was arrested Tuesday for a warrant for felony larceny. He was given a $5,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Charles Turner, 36, of Biggs Street was arrested Tuesday for stalking and cyberstalking. He was given a $1,500 bond.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_annacrime-11.jpg