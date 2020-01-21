Laurinburg woman arrested for trying to break into home with a knife

LAURINBURG — A local woman is under arrest after attempting to break into her ex-girlfriend’s home with a knife.

According to police Lt. Jeremy White, officers were dispatched to a home on Wagram Street in reference to a domestic call. Upon arrival, officers located 29-year-old Ashleigh Christian, also of Wagram Street, trying to flee from the scene but was stopped.

Officers then spoke with the residence of the home, who stated Christian was her ex-partner and she had tried to bust into the home with a knife. There was $80 in damages to a window and holes in the front door from where she had stabbed it.

Christian was charged with breaking and entering with intent to terrorize and wasn’t given a bond.

