Laurinburg man arrested om warrants, fleeing

LAURINBURG — Police were lead on a foot chase Friday that lead to the arrest of a wanted man.

According to Lt. Jeremy White with the Laurinburg Police Department, officers were dispatched to Geneva Street in reference to a disturbance and found a white Ford Superduty truck with multiple individuals in and around it.

When the officers arrived, most of the people took off running — but police recognized one of them as 39-year-old Richard Thomas Smith of McGirts Bridge Road, who was a wanted person. Officers engaged in a foot pursuit and apprehended Smith.

He was found to be in possession of a stolen firearm when he was apprehended, as well.

“Smith was charged with possession of firearm by felon and resisting arrest,” White said. “He was also served with outstanding warrants for a shooting incident that occurred on Dec. 24, three counts attempted first-degree murder, three counts of felony conspiracy, accessory after the fact, discharging a weapon in the city limits and injury to personal property.”

The shooting incident was reported by a Wagram resident who, while driving her two juvenile children on Aberdeen Road, said she noticed a vehicle following her. When she turned onto King Street the driver, who was said to be Smith, began firing at the vehicle before fleeing.

Smith was given a $465,000 bond.

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]