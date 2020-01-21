Community calendar items are listed free of charge for nonprofits, community organizations and educational institutions. Private yard or estate sales do not apply. Send calendar items to W. Curt Vincent at [email protected] For questions, call 910-506-3023.

***

Jan. 25

— The Scotland Democratic Women will meet at 10 a.m. at the American Legion Building on Atkinson Street in Laurinburg. The Honorable Judge Stephan Futrell will be the speaker. For information, contact Barbara Pierce at 910-369-2844.

Jan. 27

— The Scotland County Republican Party will hold its monthly meeting at Republican headquarters, located on 401 By-Pass one-quarter of a mile north of Walmart. Complimentary hot dog supper at 6:15 p.m.; meeting begins at 7 p.m. All are welcome.

Jan. 28

— Pruning Trees and Shrubs: Horticulture class covering pruning trees and a variety of shrubs. Know when is the best time to prune and why to prune. 10 am class will be held at Scotland Memorial Library 312 W. Church St. in Laurinburg. A short hands-on demonstration will be held. To register for this free class, call Scotland County Cooperative Extension at 910-277-2422.

Jan. 30

— Easy-to-grow Fruits and Berries … not all fruits and berries do well in Scotland County. Learn which ones do well and how to grow them. Join us at 10 a.m. for this free class. Contact Cooperative Extension to register or for information at 910-277-2422.

Feb. 6

— The Alzheimer’s Association – Eastern North Carolina Chapter will be hosting a free dementia education workshop at Scotia Village, located at 2200 Elm Ave. in Laurinburg, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Attendees will learn about the impact of Alzheimer’s; the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia; Alzheimer’s disease stages and risk factors; and current research and treatments available. For more information about Alzheimer’s disease, or the Alzheimer’s Association, Eastern North Carolina Chapter, visit www.alz.org/nc or call 800-272-3900. For the latest news and updates, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

— Sustainable Vegetable Gardening: What vegetables to plant, when they should be planted and growing requirements of vegetables adapted to grow in Scotland County. To register for this free class, call Scotland County Cooperative Extension at 910-277-2422.

Feb. 8

— The BHR Scholarship Dinner will be held at 5 p.m. at St. John Association Building (The Highland), 17160 Plant Road in Laurinburg. The Rev. George Ellis will be the guest speaker, along with Minister Dorothy Anderson and Prophetic Dancero Ronnie Ford. There will be entertainment, food and giveaways. Tickets are $15 for age 14 and above, $8 for ages 10 to 13, and ages 9 and under are free.

— The Wagram Recreation Center will host its first Daddy/Daughter Dance from 5:30 to 8 p.m. There will be a DJ, photo booth, games, refreshments and door prizes. Tickets are $10, plus $5 per additional child. Call the Center at 910-369-0686 to purchase tickets. Space is limited.

— Beginning Beekeepers Class: Introductory class for persons interested in becoming a beekeeper. Siting, setting up hives, equipment and proper care of your honey bees will be covered. Class is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be held at the Scotland County Emergency Operations Center, 1403 W. Boulevard in Laurinburg. There is a small fee to cover materials costs. To register contact Scotland County Cooperative Extension at 910-277-2422.

Feb. 13

— Plants for Living Landscapes including Natives: Perennials: Learn how to use native perennials in your landscape. Class is from 10am to 12noon. To register for this free class, call Scotland County Cooperative Extension at 910-277-2422.

Feb. 20

— Plants for Living Landscapes: Trees and Shrubs: Learn how to use native trees and shrubs in your landscape. Living landscapes can provide areas for vegetables, play and pets as well as providing food and shelter for native pollinators, birds and other small animals such as rabbits. Class is from 10 a.m. to noon. To register for this free class, call Scotland County Cooperative Extension at 910-277-2422.

Feb. 27

— Sustainable Lawns and Lawn Alternatives: Ever wonder why one person’s lawn looks great and others look bad, join us as we explore successfully growing a lawn. A few alternatives to lawn will also be explored. Class is from 10 a.m. to noon. To register for this free class, call Scotland County Cooperative Extension at 910-277-2422.

Aug. 22

— MidSandhills MAL Unit of the League of Women Voters of NC and the Scotland Memorial Library will co-host a local showing of the “She Changed the World: North Carolina Women Breaking Barriers” exhibit. The exhibit will be displayed at the Scotland Memorial Library from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. As part of the event, the local League unit will staff a voter registration and non-partisan voter information table.

Feb. 13

— The MidSandhills Members-At-Large Unit of the League of Women Voters of NC will be hosting an education session on the 2020 Census from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the MMEC Room at Scotia Village in Laurinburg. The session is aimed at all leaders of community organizations, as well as the general public. A Partnership Specialist from the U.S. Census Bureau will conduct the session. For information, contact Martha Roblee at 910-506-4409.

*****

ONGOING …

Note: All organizations are responsible for notifying the newspaper should any dates, times or locations change.

The Story Spinners Storytelling Guild meets every second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Entertainment Center at Scotia Village. All are welcome to come and tell a story or just come and listen. For information, contact Brenda Gilbert at 910-276-7316.

Silver Sneakers exercise classes at Scotland Place will be held Monday, Wednesday and Friday beginning at 8 a.m. and Tuesday and Thursday beginning at 9 a.m.

Scotland County Board of Health meets every third Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Scotland County Health Department, 1405 West Blvd. (Governmental Complex) in Laurinburg. Open to the public for comments, questions or concerns.

Blue Grass Music: The Pickin’ Shed runs each Thursday at 6:30 p.m. until November. Admission is free, and anyone wishing to play should bring an instrument. The shed is located at the intersection of Marston Road and McFarland Road.

Dementia Alliance Support Group (formerly Alzheimer’s Support Group) meets every second Tuesday in the Board Room at Scotland Memorial Hospital at 7 p.m. All caregivers are welcome. For information, contact Doris Donovan at 910-610-1134.

Alcoholics Anonymous Meetings: The Easy Does It group meets at 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday at the Snead’s Grove AA Building on Old Wire Road, Laurel Hill. The KISS Group meets at 8 p.m. Tuesdays at St. Luke United Methodist Church on Turnpike Road. The Lunch Bunch Group meets at noon Thursdays at the Ed Guest Building on Church Street.

Parkinson Support Group: The Parkinson Support Group meetings are the third Tuesday of each month from 3 to 4 p.m. at Scotia Village in the Wellness Center inside the aerobics room. For information contact 910-276-4868 or 910-610-5777.

Museum tours: The Scotland County Museum, located at 13021 X-Way Road, and John Blue House are now open for tours on Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 1 to 4 p.m. Holidays are excluded. Tours are free, but donations are accepted.

Al-Anon: Al-Anon will be held every Monday at 7 p.m. at Snead’s Grove AA Building. For information, call Anna McMillian at 910-280-3333.

Community garden: The Partners in Ministry community garden will be open every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Third Street in East Laurinburg. Call 910-277-3355 for information.

Line dancing: Free line dance classes will be held every Tuesday from 6 to 7 p.m. The class is sponsored by the Extension and Community Association and the NC Cooperative Extension. It will be held at Scotland Place. Call 910-277-2422 to register.

Yoga: Yoga is held at Scotland Place Senior Center on Wednesdays from 9-10 a.m. The monthly $15 fee covers all classes at Scotland Place. Call 277-2585 for more information.

GED classes: Partners In Ministry holds free GED classes on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Wagram Recreation Center hosts free GED classes, provided by Richmond Community College, on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Restoring Hope Center offers GED classes Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:30 p.m.

Community Watch: Wagram Community Watch is held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. every second Thursday of the month at the Wagram Recreation Center. The watch is sponsored by the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

Beekeepers: Scotland County Beekeepers Association meets the first Tuesday of each month at Scotland County Cooperative Extension. Office is at 231 E. Cronly St. Meetings begin at 6:30 p.m.

Free after-school program: Partners in Ministry is hosting the program SYSTEM (Strengthening Youth in Science Technology Engineering and Math) that offers tutoring, homework help, and skills reinforcement for students in third through fifth grade. For information call 910-277-3355 or visit www.pim-nc.org.

Masons meeting: Laurinburg Masonic Lodge 305 AF& AM meets the first Tuesday of the month at the Masonic Lodge at the corner of McLean and Atkinson streets. The meeting begins at 7:30 p.m., but dinner is served at 6:30 p.m.

Literacy council: The Scotland County Literacy Council offers free assistance with reading, writing, math and computer skills to adult learners. The council is also seeking volunteer tutors. For information, call 910-276-7007.

Free Wi-Fi: The Wagram Recreation Center is providing free Wi-Fi. Classroom space is available during center hours: Tuesday-Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Diabetes Support: The Community Diabetes Support Group Education Program meets every third Tuesday of the month from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the W.R. Dulin Center in the Rehab Center. For information, contact Kathie Cox, Health Educator II/Active, Healthy Carolinian’s coordinator at 910-277-2440.

Caregiver respite: The Family Caregiver Program offered by the Lumber River Council of Governments has respite hours available to help caregivers in need of a short break. The person who needs to be cared for must be 60 years of age or older, or be of any age and have Alzheimer’s Disease or another dementia. To place an application for this free service, call Rachelle Hodnett 910-775-9779.