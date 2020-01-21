Laurinburg After 5 kicks off on April 24

LAURINBURG — Music will fill the air and feet will tap on the ground when the annual Laurinburg After 5 concert series is held monthly in downtown Laurinburg between April and August.

Presented by the Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce, the concert series will again by sponsored by Hasty Realty. The 2020 series will feature a couple of newcomers, a couple of returnees and one local favorite which will be a homecoming for its lead singer.

Opening the concert series on April 24 will be the local debut of the Tim Clark Band out of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, which is known for its renditions of the hits from the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s.

On May 29, Envision will make its return to Laurinburg. The group provides a strong play list of beach, R&B, funk, pop, jazz and more.

The Jebb Mac Band will also make a return to Laurinburg on June 26 and is a crossover country music group that will offer up singles from a new album set to release this year.

On July 24, newcomer Night Years will take the stage, bringing with it a state-of-the-art light show surrounding a nine-piece group that features a multi-decade range of music.

The 2020 Laurinburg After 5 concert series finale could be the biggest in its history when Jim Quick and Coastline wrap up the summer on the downtown stage Aug. 21. Quick, a Laurinburg native who, along with performing, is now working with some industry heavy hitters in Nashville as a songwriter.

“We are very excited about this year’s line-up,” said Chris English, executive director for the Chamber. “We asked Envision and Jebb Mac to come back this year because everyone really enjoyed them last year and both acts offered a variety of music and were extremely entertaining.

“I’m excited to see the Tim Clark Band, because Tim was the front man for Sugarcreek,” he added. “We also wanted to bring a new band to Laurinburg, so the committee did some research and discovered Night Years. Night Years has a 9 piece all-star lineup featuring two dynamic lead vocalists, musicians and entertainers which includes a three-piece horn section and multiple backup vocalists.”

The Chamber tried to book Jim Quick and Coastline for the 2019 concert series, but the dates couldn’t be worked out. English said he’s happy to have the band back this summer.

“Coastline is always a crowd-pleaser and we are happy that they are coming back to Laurinburg,” he added. “I’m sure Jim will play the hits we all know, but I’m also excited for any new flavor Jim may bring us this year.”

Laurinburg After 5 will take up its usual spot on Main Street in downtown Laurinburg next to the Art Garden. All concerts will run 6 to 9 p.m. and will include a variety of food trucks, beverages available for purchase and more. Those coming to enjoy the music are asked to bring chairs, but to leave pets and coolers at home.

And, as always, be prepared to do some dancing.

“Laurinburg After 5 is an event for the community to come downtown and socialize, enjoy quality entertainment and each other,” English said. “You can dance, sing, reunite with old friends or make new ones.”

