Town looking for new police chief

MAXTON — Maxton’s police chief is no longer employed by the town.

“I can confirm that he’s not with us,” Maxton police Capt. Kelly Jacobs said Monday. He could neither confirm nor deny that Chief John Ruppe resigned.

Jacobs will act as the interim police chief until a new chief is found. The captain said he is not sure when the search for Ruppe’s replacement will begin.

The position of police chief became vacant on Wednesday, Jacobs said. The news came as a surprise to him because he was off duty when Ruppe left the Maxton department.

“Most definitely I wish him farewell, and you know, peace, and I hope that his journey takes him where he wants to go,” Jacobs said.

Town Manager Roosevelt Henegan said the town will provide more details in a statement to be released Tuesday. He declined to say if Ruppe resigned.

Ruppe could not be reached for comment.

“I enjoy working in the community and helping people in the community,” Ruppe said during a Maxton Board of Commissioners meeting in December 2018.

“I’m big on working with other (law enforcement) agencies as well,” he said. “I’m looking forward visiting the schools, working with the kids and doing whatever else to help the community.”

Ruppe, 52, served for four years as the chief of Woodland Police Department in Woodland before taking the job in Maxton.

He was named Maxton’s police chief on Dec. 10, 2018. He replaced Tammy Deese, who resigned in October 2018 to become a major with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Ruppe came to Maxton with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and criminology, and more than 20 years experience in law enforcement. He was unanimously selected by Maxton’s leaders from among 42 applicants for the position.

Ruppe was one of 20 people in North Carolina to be selected to attend FBI Command College and Advanced Law Enforcement Certification, according to information released by the town of Maxton at the time Ruppe was hired. He also completed the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association training and received the Trilogy Award in 2017.

Ruppe was one of two people selected to study Environment by Design at Liberty University in Virginia, by the North Carolina Governor’s Crime Commission.

Ruppe vacated theposition Wednesday