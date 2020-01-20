Hundreds brave the cold for MLK March

LAURINBURG — Before his assassination in April 1968, Martin Luther King Jr. led many a march in an effort to draw attention to the importance of civil rights for all. On Monday, more than 200 people braved the cold to continue King’s footsteps in downtown Laurinburg.

The annual march organized by the Scotland County Chapter of the NAACP, moved through the business district on its way to Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church.

The morning began with people slowly leaving their vehicles to face the cold wind as those in charge of the event began playing gospel music for the enjoyment of the crowd. One by one they began to congregate and soon there were sounds of laughter and singing throughout the parking lot at the corner of Atkinson and Cronly streets.

“This represents unity of all mankind, regardless of ethic race religion or creed,” said Syrus Jones.

As the time came for the march to begin, the crowd was urged to join in prayer and, soon after, they were off.

”It’s great we are celebrating Martin Luther King,” said Tyrell Quick, a yo0ungster in the march.

The laughter, singing and conversation carried on during the entire march. Everyone kept a smile on their face even as the wind blew in the cold.

“I come to celebrate and represent a great man and it ain’t over ‘til we cross over the finish line,” said Rebecca Worth.

For many in attendance, the march was not just for recognizing the past, but for recognizing the legacy and impact it still holds today. Many also expressed the hope for unity and hope for impacting future generations.

“It’s an honor to be here to celebrate King and everything he has done — and to inspire the youth in the community to do more, as King did,” Joanna Speller, president of the NAACP Youth, said.

The march ended with a guest speaker, Allen Thomas, a Hoke County commissioner. Before the speech began, many more community members of various ages and races began to pile into the already crowded church.

“Martin Luther King was like one of the founding fathers; his name will carry on,” Patricia Sinclair said. “He didn’t just preach it, he lived it. It was his character to look for good in every individual regardless of color.”

Many of the people at the march said they look forward to this event every year and always plan to attend, no matter the weather or circumstance. Many expressed their hope that it will help continue to bring unity to the community.

“It’s all about unity. Martin Luther King sacrificed a lot, him and those that fought with him,” said Elle Nicolson. “It means a lot to see the community come together especially today with the world being like it is.”

