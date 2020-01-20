City to discuss fire station options

LAURINBURG — At its first meeting of 2020, the Laurinburg City Council will be getting plenty of important updates to kick off the new year.

The council will be hearing an update on the North Fire Station, which has been a major talking point since the current location was damaged during Hurricane Florence in late 2018.

Last month, City Manager Charles Nichols told the council that GoldenLEAF had given the city a $1 million grant to relocate and build a new station on top of the $250,000 the organization had already given to help repair or relocate.

Council talked about the estimated price for a new 10-door station with larger training rooms and living quarters, which was estimated to cost around $1.55 million.

The council asked that more information about the costs and potential locations of the relocation be brought back so more solid numbers could be looked at.

Also on the agenda for Tuesday are an update on water and sewer projects from Willis Engineers, the final results of the North Carolina League of Municipalities on the police department and a community development update.

The council will meet at 7 p.m. in the City Council Chambers in City Hall.

