State receiving $56M in federal grants

RALEIGH — North Carolina will receive $56 million in federal money over the next seven years to support children’s health and well-being, improve access to high-quality early learning for families across the state and invest in the state’s early childhood workforce.

The federal funding is one of the state’s largest infusions of new dollars in North Carolina’s early childhood system.

The money comes from two competitive federal grant awards to the North Carolina Department of Health & Human Services, including a $40.2 million Preschool Development Grant from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Administration for Children & Families and up to a $16 million grant from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The PDG grant will help early childhood teachers build the skills needed to support children’s development without having to leave the classroom. By providing job-related professional development and coaching, the grant removes barriers that make it difficult for teachers to pursue higher education.

In addition, the grant funds a partnership with the Smart Start network to expand access to Family Connects, a nurse home-visiting program for parents of newborns; support for families as their children transition into kindergarten; and expanded access to high-quality child care for infants and toddlers.

The grant from CMS aims to improve quality of care and reduce costs for Medicaid-insured children (from birth to 20 years old).

Scholarship programs

NC House and Senate lawmakers unanimously passed $2.4 million in funds needed to continue and fully fund the Children of Wartime Scholarships program. The program helps eligible students who are the children of deceased, disabled, combat, or prisoners/missing in action veterans.

According to information sent by State Rep. Garland Pierce, the money is needed to ensure there is adequate funding to pay for existing scholarships that students have been promised.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced that the Finish Line Grants Program was awarded more than 3,000 grants totaling more than $2 million to community college students since the program was announced in July 2018. The grant is designed to assist community college students in addressing unexpected financial emergencies that would prevent them from continuing or completing their program of study or credential.

Pierce reappointed

Pierce was reappointed to serve on the Joint Legislative Emergency Management Oversight Committee.

“I am very pleased that Speaker Moore has given me the opportunity to serve once again to help the state prepare for emergencies and natural disasters,” Pierce said. “I welcome suggestions from the Hoke County and Scotland County Emergency Management and all citizens to help us prepare for emergencies and natural disasters.”

Each of the 12 members serve a two-year term and are tasked with examining issues related to emergency management in North Carolina and various topics and aspects on natural disasters, such as hurricanes, in order to better prepare for unforeseen situations.

