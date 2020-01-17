LAURINBURG — Tons of free mulch is available to the public from the city of Laurinburg.

The mulch is created by the curbside yard-waste pick-up done by the city’s Sanitation Department during its routes, then ground up and turned into mulch.

“I went down yesterday to Hall Street to look at their mulch, because they said it’s just grinded up limbs,” Master Gardener Dr. Fred Maybry told WLNC during the Live on Main show Friday. “I was thinking it would be big chips of limbs … it is really nice mulch. Anyone in Scotland County can get it, they’ll even deliver it to you. It’s 150 degrees in the center so you shouldn’t get too many bad critters or seeds. I was very impressed with that.”

The location of the mulch is behind the Recycling Center at 600 Hall Street and is at no cost no matter how much you take, whether it be a bucketful or a truckful. The city will also help load the truck, if needed, if you call and make an appointment.

“Mulch holds moisture in the soil and it keeps weeds from growing,” Maybry said. “Good organic mulch is really good for your garden.”

General Services Director Harold Haywood told The Exchange there is plenty of mulch at the location for Scotland County residents.

For information or to make an appointment, call 910-276-2364.