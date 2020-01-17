The following entities will be closed for the observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday:

— All state, county, city and town offices in Scotland County will be closed Monday.

— Scotland County traditional schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

— SEarCH in Laurinburg will be closed Monday.

— There will be no U.S. mail delivery on Monday.

— All Scotland County courts will be closed on Monday.

— Most Scotlaqnd County banks will be closed Monday, but ATM services will be available.

— Scotland County Memorial Library will be closed Monday.