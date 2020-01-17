Think hard about your words

Rick Stanfield I Can and I Will Rick Stanfield I Can and I Will

I have always heard that some of the most revered people are the ones who say what’s on their mind. I’m not sure that’s always the best policy. I’ve learned that you cannot take back words, as they unfortunately stick in the person’s mind forever.

I still remember hurtful things that have been said to me, just as I am sure I’ve uttered stupid things to people who I did not intend to harm. Occasionally we are forced to express our feelings in a difficult way, but it is only when we must do so for the safety or benefit of a loved one.

Peter 3:10 , For, “Whoever would love life and see good days must keep their tongue from evil and their lips from deceitful speech.”

The older I get, the more I think about making my God proud of me. So, I pause before I say something that might be controversial or hurtful to the person to whom I’m speaking. I know that may sound a little strange, as I never hear a voice telling me that it’s wrong, but I always have a clear answer that quietly enters my conscience. We all have that ability if we stop long enough to let God take over our thoughts before the anger spurts from our mouth.

Don’t get me wrong, we’ll never be able to only say good things, as God does not want us to be stepped on. He wants us to stand up for those who cannot defend themselves and help those in need. On these occasions, we may be forced to say harsh words.

I want my God to be proud of the words that I speak, and I don’t want my legacy to be one of hurting my brothers and sisters.

Stop, take a deep breath before you speak, and try your best to uplift, inspire, and help others, not tear down their spirit.

