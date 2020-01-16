Candidate forum set for Saturday

The Scotland County Democratic Party and Women will host a Democratic U.S. Congressional Candidates Forum.

The event will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Post 50 American Legion Building on Atkinson Street. The event is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. We expect all Democratic Candidates vying for that position in attendance to share with Laurinburg their views on why they should be our next Congressional Member.

We want to invite all concern citizens to come out and meet these candidates on Saturday, January 25, 2020.

Candidates to participate are as follows: Ms. Cynthia Wallace of Charlotte, N.C., Mr. Clayton W. Brooks of Laurinburg, N.C., Mr. Marcus Williams of Lumberton, N.C. and Mr. Harry Southerland of Raeford, N.C.