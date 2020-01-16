Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Stubbs Road reported to the police department on Tuesday that while his Dodge Charger was parked on Mill Street when he was visiting a friend unknown persons stole a .40 caliber pistol valued at $400.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — The Dollar General on Aberdeen Road reported to the police department that an Indian or African American male had come into the store and stole $100 of clothes and underwear before leaving in a brown Ford Fusion. Upon investigating the car was found to have been stolen out of Lumberton and officers were unable to locate it. The incident is under investigation.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — Police officers noticed that a window was broken at the building at the Scotland County Parks and Recreation Splash Pad. Nothing appeared to be missing or taken.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — Police are investigating an incident on Wednesday where an individual deposited a phone into the ECO ATM for $35 but the phone had been stolen out of Rockingham. There is a person of interest with warrants expected to follow but the incident is under investigation.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Johneisha Cureton, 26, of Blakely Road was arrested Tuesday for warrants for simple assault. She was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Maseo Graham, 24, of Stewartsville Road was arrested Tuesday for warrants for assault on a female, communicating threats and injury to personal property.He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Sheena Stevens, 27, East Vance Street was arrested Wednesday for disorderly conduct. She wasn’t given a bond.

