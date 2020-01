The Laurinburg Exchange published an arrest in the crime report on Jan. 4 about a John Clark, 78, of East Vance Street being arrested on Jan. 2 for assault on a female and probation violation.

The arrest was put into the Laurinburg Police Department’s system incorrectly and it should have been John Tyler Clark, 29, of East Vance Street was arrested on warrants for assault on a female out of Anson County and probation violation out of Scotland County. He was given a $5,000 bond.